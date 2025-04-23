With the warmer months ahead, Indiana lakes are a popular destination for Hoosiers looking to enjoy a day of swimming, boating, or relaxing on the beach. And there's one lakeside village in Indiana that's now home to a place where you can take in the views of one of the prettiest lakes in the state.

Popular Lake In Indiana Named The Prettiest Lake In The State

Reader's Digest searched the country and found the prettiest lake in every state known for swimming, fishing, or charming surrounding towns. And one Indiana gem in Northern Indiana makes the list as the perfect spot for plenty of water-loving activities.

Winona Lake, located in a town with the same name, is the prettiest lake in Indiana. Reader's Digest says Winona Lake isn't just known as a beautiful body of water, but also a top-notch place where the fish are biting and the vibes are just right:

This small slice of heaven has roughly 570 acres of water, perfect for fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, sailing, and more. Anglers will find an abundance of perch, bass, and bluegill in the lake’s watery depths, which stretch to 79 feet and have an average depth of 30 feet.

Winona Lake also offers a lakeside boardwalk and numerous green spaces for enjoying the views. Winona Lake Limitless Waterpark features family fun with a beach, splash pad, playground, and picnic areas.

Make a trip this summer to the prettiest lake in the Hoosier state, Winona Lake.

