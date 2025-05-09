Original ‘Power Rangers’ Star Heading to Michigan Comic Con

"Go Go Power Rangers!"

Every '90s kid's dream is about to come true as one of our favorite stars from the original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will make an appearance in Michigan later this year.

What would you say to the real-life Pink Ranger if you met her?

I think I would be too stunned to speak! One of my core memories from elementary school is rushing home after the afternoon bell to catch my favorite TV show, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - Getty Images loading...

I remember grabbing the phone as I ran to the couch to call my best friend to watch the newest episode in unison. As I was a young girl at the time I idolized the Pink Ranger and even had a poster of her in my bedroom. If only my parents had bought me the Pink Ranger costume for Halloween! To this day I haven't forgiven them.

I suppose the best way to right their wrong is by attending the 2025 Grand Rapids Comic Con so I can just meet her in person! A post on the event page confirms,

Very happy to announce that Amy Jo Johnson--the original Pink Ranger in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" as well as roles in "Felicity" and "Flashpoint"--will be at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con on November 14-16!

When I saw the post I literally said, "Oh my gosh!" aloud. Is this the year I finally attend my first Comic Con?

Of course, let's not forget Amy Jo Johnson's other cult classic, Susie Q. The feature regularly played on The Disney Channel but never got a home video release. Lo-Fi versions of the film can still be found on YouTube and trust me-- the movie holds up.

Other Comic Cons across Michigan include:

Motor City Comic Con - May 16-18, 2025

- May 16-18, 2025 Cherry Capital Comic Con - May 23-25, 2025

- May 23-25, 2025 Capital City Comic Con - July 11-13, 2025

- July 11-13, 2025 Superior Fan Fest - August 22-24, 2025

August 22-24, 2025 Metro Detroit Webcomicon - September 13-14, 2025

