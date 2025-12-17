Portage Opening 3 Elementary Schools In Next 3 Years

Portage has always been one of the more "successful" cities that calls Southwest Michigan home. There have been a number of individuals who have done amazing things that are able to call Portage their hometown. Portage is like many cites in Michigan; there are more elementary schools than there's middle and high schools.

Everyone always says that our youth are the future and that education is important to helping them grow and mold into the awesome human beings they'll be. I still haven't figured out the math on how there are so many elementary schools and how all of those kids are dwindled down to 1 or 2 high schools.

While I'm twisting my brain around that, Portage is looking to expand their school system and continue pouring into the children of the future. A couple of years ago, Portage Public Schools announced that they would be starting "the future of learning" project.

What Do You Remember About Your Elementary School?

MLive reports:

The construction projects are part of a $175 million plan announced in 2020 to build “the future of learning” by replacing five elementary schools and renovating another. But inflation from the COVID-19 pandemic left the projects costing millions more than originally anticipated, requiring the additional money from this November’s bond. Two of the five elementary schools, Central Elementary School and Haverhill Elementary School, opened in fall 2025. Central cost $40.8 million and Haverhill cost $35.1 million.

Portage Public Schools will be building Woodland Elementary to open in 2027 as construction started in 2025. Construction starts on Amberly Elementary in 2026 and is slated to open in 2028. Lastly, Angling Road Elementary will open in 2029 and they will begin building in 2027.