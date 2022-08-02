Portage Northern, Michigan Ace Tommy Henry To Make MLB Debut

College World Series - Michigan v Vanderbilt - Game One Pitcher Tommy Henry #47 of the Michigan Wolverines delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Vanderbilt Commodores during game one of the College World Series Championship Series on June 24, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)Getty Images loading...

Former Portage Northern Huskie and Michigan Wolverine Tommy Henry will make his major league pitching debut Wednesday night for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry was the 74th overall pick of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Henry is no stranger to big moments and big stages having pitched Michigan to the College World Series and having a Michael Jordan-like moment: "despite having been hospitalized with the flu, he was the winning pitcher against No. 1 UCLA in the deciding game of the 2019 NCAA Super Regional. Then-Michigan coach Erik Bakich called it the gutsiest performance of the tournament.

"Looking at him, barely being able to stand up when we first got to L.A., I thought there was no way not only was he gonna get outta bed, let alone take the mound and throw seven innings," - Michigan coach Erik Bakich via the Detroit Free-Press.

Eight days later, Henry returned with a three-hitter shutout against Florida State, striking out ten. Six days after that, he struck out eight in the opener of the final against eventual champion Vanderbilt.

Since then, Henry has been working through the Diamondbacks farm system, having a 4-4 record this season with Reno of the Pacific Coast League. The Diamondbacks are currently 11 games under .500 and in fourth place in the National League West division.

Live Like A Storybook Character Inside the This Iconic Charlevoix Mushroom House If you head to Charlevoix, Michigan you are sure to see the unique row of 4 Mushroom Homes situated on Park Avenue. The homes are the creation of artist design by Michigan-born builder/ architect Earl Young, the homes have become a bit of a tourist destination. Always something to marvel at with their storybook, Hobbit cottage-like appearance, the homes have become legendary, and now one can become yours. The Thatch House is not for sale for $4,500,000 and offers 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 6000 square feet of whimsical living space. Take a look inside what can be your very own fairytale home.