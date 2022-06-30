Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,

We support Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors’ mission to build and remodel handicap-accessible homes to suit the individual needs of injured veterans.

Get our free mobile app

The Maxim Cover Girl Competition is highlighting the beauty of ambitious and unique women in America. That's where Cristy Cate of Portage, Michigan comes in. She has done very well so far throughout the competition. Cristy is currently in the top 20 but needs to stay in the top 15 to advance to the next round. Voting ends on June 30th at 10 P.M. eastern time.

Click here to vote for Cristy Cate.

You must be 18 years of age to vote.

You get one free vote if you verify your identity through facebook.

You get two free votes if you verify your identity with a card.

You can pay $10 for 10 votes all the way up to $250 for 250 votes with all proceeds going to the Homes for Wounded Veterans charity.

I recently spoke to Cristy about one of her biggest passions, her family. There's no harder job than being a parent, but making sure kids of a safe and happy place is very important to Cristy,

For starters I’m 39 with 3 biological children almost 21, 19, and 17 and some extra children that were never up for adoption from the system but are mine and are all out of high school now.

On top of the hard work of being a mother, Cristy started her first business at the age of 19 as she opened an in home daycare. Cristy tells us it was way more than babysitting,

I served our community within that business, coaching special Olympics, and helping parents with childcare who foster children.

She goes on to say that her personal childhood story is a dark one, however it lead to her passion to create a world that is safer for children. According to Maxim this Portage mom and business owner also founded a non profit organization,

Cristy is also the founder of a non profit foundation that gifts skateboards to aged out foster youth and travel while gifting merchandise and items at skateparks across the country. My life has been focused on helping others and recently entered the skateboarding culture when covid hit.

Winners of this competition for the last few years were from Tennessee, California and Florida. The winner of this competition gets $25,000 in addition to getting on the cover of Maxim Magazine. If you want to help put this hard-working Portage, Michigan on the cover of Maxim this year and help build homes for injured veterans click here.

Look at Rappers' Most Appreciative Rhymes About Their Mothers' Sacrifices XXL highlights rappers' most appreciative rhymes about their mothers' sacrifices.