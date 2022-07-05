These Kalamazoo Area Women Are Competing to be a Maxim Cover Girl

Multiple Southwest Michigan women are battling it out to be on the cover of Maxim. Who are you voting for?

On June 30th, we brought you the story of a Portage mother who was doing very well in the current Maxim Cover Girl Competition. Within minutes of publishing that article, we had a handful of people reach out to let us know there are even more local women battling it out in the same contest. The winner of this competition gets $25,000 and gets on the cover of Maxim magazine. Important note: One vote per person / per day is free. However, you can buy multiple votes with the proceeds going to Homes for Wounded Warriors according to the Maxim Cover Girl website. Each contestant below needs to make it into their group's top 10. Each of the contestants below is currently in different groups. Here are the Kalamazoo area women that need your votes.

Shae Turner

Shae is a single mom in Kalamazoo who loves nature, art, music, performance, and watching others thrive according to her contest page on Maxim's website. When we spoke to Shae, she praised the fact that multiple Southwest Michigan women are in the competition,

It's definitely woman-power energy going on in our city and I LOVE IT!!!

You can vote for Shae Turner by clicking here.

Lindsey Mefford

Lindsey is a mother of 3 that lives in Kalamazoo. Lindsey's husband tells us that she's been on her own as a single teen mom since she was 16 years old,

She was a single mom at 15, and her parents left her at 16. She was in an abusive relationship for 7 years. She took her kids and started a new life in Michigan.

You can vote for Lindsey Mefford by clicking here.

Danae P Twigg

Danae is a 28-year-old DJ that is from Battle Creek but currently calls Grand Rapids home. Danae is currently 2nd in her group.

You can vote for Danae P Twigg by clicking here.

Cristy Jane Cate

Cristy is a hard-working Portage mom who had a rough upbringing. That's why she has dedicated her life to giving kids a better life than she had.

You can vote for Cristy Jane Cate by clicking here.

Stephanie Broderick

Stephanie is a Kalamazoo mother, currently 3rd in her group, describes herself as 'spicy yet classy' on her Maxim contest page,

Spicy yet classy mama of 2 beautiful girls. Stepping into my fierce femininity, one day at a time.

You can vote for Stephanie and see more photos by clicking here.

Jessica Kirtley

Jessica is a Vicksburg mom that works in customer service. Here's how she describes herself on her Maxim contest page,

Just your basic MILF next door with a sexy secret...wanna see? 5'2", 124 lbs

You can see more photos and vote for Jessica by clicking here.

Kenna Salinas

Kenna is a St. Joe, Michigan mother who just celebrated her first wedding anniversary. Here's how Kenna described herself on her Maxim Cover Girl page,

Hey! I’m Kenna, mother, influencer, animal lover! If I’m not making TikTok’s, you’ll find me traveling!

Click here to see more photos and to vote for Kenna.

Liz Bowden

Liz is a mother, wife, nurse, and model from Bellvue, Michigan. She lists her special talents as,

In my spare time I enjoy painting, baking, gardening, and canning

You can see more photos of Liz and vote for her by clicking here.

This round of voting ends Thursday, July 7th at 10 P.M. Eastern time. Best of luck to all of the local ladies in this competition.

