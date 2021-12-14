Take a Peek at This Picturesque Home for Sale in Portage

With it being a seller's market, you're likely to see all kinds of unique properties for sale while browsing through sites like Zillow. And this home in Portage would definitely fall under that category.

Currently listed for $174,000, this Tudor-style home sits on Milham Ave in Portage. If you don't know, the Tudor-style homes are easily recognizable thanks to their steep roofs and overlapping gambles. You can read more here.

This home has a number of features including:

3 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Fenced Backyard

Original Hardwood Floors

And more. See the full listing on Zillow or contact the listing real estate agent, Samuel B Lewald of Keystone Home Group Realty LLC at 616-201-1787.

In the meantime, let's take a virtual tour of this lovely home for sale in Portage:

