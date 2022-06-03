The popular Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" hosted by Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode in Michigan next week and you're invited to be part of it.

Credit: Restaurant Impossible Via Facebook Credit: Restaurant Impossible Via Facebook loading...

WHAT IS THE CONCEPT BEHIND RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE?

Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise if things don't improve. With a $10,000 budget and two days to work, Irvine uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. On day one, he assesses the business by observing the staff and kitchen during a full service. He then updates the menu and makes aesthetic changes to the restaurant in preparation for the grand reopening the following day. Irvine goes out into the community to get a crowd into the building to check out the improvements on the second day of the project according to IMBD.

Get our free mobile app

WHERE IN MICHIGAN IS RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FILMING?

Credit: Leah's Korner Kafe via Facebook Credit: Leah's Korner Kafe via Facebook loading...

Leah’s Korner Kafe is where the show will be visiting next week

YOU CAN BE PART OF THE SHOW

The show is reserving tables for lunch during its filming in Coleman at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Residents can also be part of the grand re-opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. If you are interested in making a reservation at Leah's Korner Kafe email reservationsimpossible@ by noon on June 8. Include the following in your subject line: "2018 / LEAH’S KORNER KAFE RESERVATIONS." Include your contact information - full name, email address, cell number - how many people are in your party, and the names of the people joining you.

Producers also are inviting community members to help with behind-the-scenes work. The first shift is at 1 p.m. on June 13th and the second shift is 10:30 a.m. on June 14th. Helpers must be 18. These are paid positions. Workers who are chosen are subject to a COVID-19 test. Masks are required.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

If you are interested in helping, email reservationsimpossible@ by noon June 8. Include your full name, email address, cell number and describe your expertise (plumber, painter, construction). Use the email subject line: "2018 / LEAH’S KORNER KAFE Volunteer."

HOW CAN A RESTAURANT BE ON RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE?

If you know of a restaurant that is struggling and could use help from Chef Robert Irvine and the Restaurant Impossible team they can apply to be on the show here.

Credit: Canva.com/ Getty / Capital City BBQ Via Facebook / The Cosmos via Facebook loading...

50 Newish Restaurants & Bars In West Michigan You Should Check Out These are newish restaurants and bars people in west Michigan recommended for good food and drinks.

Top 25 Restaurants West Michigan Wants Right Now

These Are The Top 15 (Non-Food) Related Date Spots In West Michigan According to people in West Michigan, these are some of the best places to go on a date that doesn't solely focus on eating.