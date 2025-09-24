From hosting the Super Bowl to becoming a shadow of its former self, the Silverdome's story is a poignant reminder of change.

I've seen football games and concerts in several stadiums around the country over the last 30 years. In my opinion, the Detroit Lions are currently playing in one of the best in the Nation at Ford Field.

Just the other day, I was thinking about the old stadium out in Pontiac called the Silverdome. I wondered, whatever happened to that place? I could not believe what it had become.

The Pontiac Silverdome opened in August 1975, according to the Detroit Historical Society. The Silver was the home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 to 2001. This unique stadium was once the largest football stadium in America. Not only did it host the Lions, but the Pistons played here too for a while. Let's not forget the FIFA World Cup took place in the Silverdome in 1994 and the Super Bowl back in 1982.

By 2014, the Silverdome was closed and crumbling. Below, you can see what was left of this historic venue from drone video shots in 2016. The Pontiac Silverdome was demolished in 2017.

Now, if you drive out to the old Pontiac Silverdome location, you'll find an Amazon facility. An Amazon fulfillment center opened in this spot in 2021.

I understand that things change as time marches on. But, this is still kind of a bummer, right?

