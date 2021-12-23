Police Identify Battle Creek Man Shot and Killed after Exchange of Gunfire

Police identify the man shot and killed following a high-speed chase and exchange of gunfire.

The Battle Creek Police Department is releasing more information into the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday, December 22, 2021, following a high-speed chase through Calhoun County.

The suspect shot and killed by police has been identified as 44-year-old Brian Douglas Laxton of Battle Creek.

The incident began when the Albion Department of Public Safety attempted to stop Laxton's vehicle due to a lack of registration and license plate, in the City of Albion. A high-speed chase began, with the vehicle entering onto westbound I-94 reaching speeds of 120 MPH.

Laxton continued down I-94, avoiding stop-sticks that were placed by law enforcement. The officers reported that they witnessed the suspect pointing a handgun, out of the window, at officers who were placing the sticks. The pursuit continued with Albion Public Safety and Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies involved.

The chase continued with Laxton exiting I-94 at the Beadle Lake Road. The Emmett Department of Public Safety joined the chase through Emmett Township into the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police began to maneuver and block city streets but were not active in the actual pursuit at that time.

Once the chase reached the area of Arthur Street & Goguac Street, Laxton allegedly fired at pursuing law enforcement. The chase ended when a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy rammed his cruiser into the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Oak Hill Drive and Willow Street.

Police say Laxton was confronted by Battle Creek Police Sergeant (Sgt.) Christof Klein after a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to ram Laxton's vehicle to stop the high-speed chase.

Laxton fled his vehicle and law enforcement with a gun in hand. Laxton is alleged to have tried to enter a home that was occupied, with the gun. Laxton turned toward Sgt. Klein when the deadly shots were fired. Officers attempted to administer first aid but Laxton died at the scene.

The homeowners did not know Laxton. There were no other injuries.

Officers not only recovered the gun Laxton had on him at the time of the deadly shooting but recovered a second handgun from the vehicle he was driving.

Battle Creek Police Sgt. Klein is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

Michigan State Police continue their investigation.