At this point, I'm too afraid to ask.

This is something I've often wondered but have been too embarrassed to ask, but at this point my curiosity has gotten the best of me: Where does Otsego end and Plainwell begin?

Having grown up in the city of Allegan, I'm no stranger to nearby Otsego and Plainwell. That's where both Meijer and Walmart are located, as well as the Home Depot and the M-89 Cinema.

Basically if you live in Allegan and need to buy something or you're craving Jimmy John's, chances are you'll probably have to drive over to Otsego/Plainwell to get it.

Blurred Lines

The reason I'm asking is because it's genuinely hard to distinguish one city from the other. Both Otsego and Plainwell are located along busy M-89 and the two cities seem to run seamlessly from one to the next.

I don't recall ever seeing a welcome sign as you're entering or leaving one town and entering the other; unless you're specifically in their downtown areas which, at that point it's kind of obvious.

If you picked a random business along the busy M-89 strip, like say Biggby, and asked area residents whether it was located in Otsego or Plainwell I bet you'd get mixed results. I can't be the only one who's confused!

City Limits

I've looked at the maps and even the city limits don't make it clear. In fact, it only confuses me more!

We often refer to the Meijer near the US-131 interchange as "the Plainwell Meijer", which it technically has a Plainwell address. However, according to these maps Meijer is located in a weird no man's land. Well, which is it?!

After all these years I think I've finally found it. I don't know the rhyme, I don't know the reason, but it appears Otsego ends just after Gene Street and Plainwell begins at the old church that's soon to be the new Casa Real location.

Does that clear things up?

