One of West Michigan’s Oldest Family Run Dealerships Set to Close in 2023

It's the end of an era for this Southwest Michigan family-- and their friends.

In this post-pandemic economic landscape it seems we've all grown used to constant business closings of all kinds so I don't know why I'm surprised when I hear someone else is going out of business, but I am!

Get our free mobile app

Just this year we've seen countless businesses, big and small, shuttering their doors across the nation. Everything from Bed Bath & Beyond to family-owned Chicago Style Pizza of Portage, MI closed for good in 2023 and we'll add yet another local business to that list before the year is out.

Going Out of Business

I've driven past their showroom on Sprinkle Road countless times and I'm sure you have too, but I didn't realize the family's history. Unfortunately, the "oldest dealership owned by the same family" will close in the coming weeks.

In a post on their Facebook page the family at Perry Harley-Davidson wrote,

Richard & Jill Perry have decided to retire after being in business for over 98 years...we would like to thank this opportunity to thank the loyal customers and our great staff. Thanks also to our Harley owners group for all the support they provided to us.

98 years is quite the run! That's truly impressive. So, now what?

Perry HD Portage Google Maps loading...

Store Closing

The dealership, which was first opened by Richard's father "Bun" plan to remain open for the next few weeks as folks take advantage of last minute deals and finish their holiday shopping. Adds the family,

[Bun] would have been honored to see that his legacy was carried on for so many years.

The nearest Harley-Davidson shops are now located in Sturgis and Hudsonville. Here's what the friends and customers had to say:

"we would always drive the extra time to see y’all for our Harley needs/wants. You will be missed!!" - Dana Boeskool

Richard and Jill have provided me with a second home for many years. I have enjoyed every trip to the store and all of the great experiences...I will miss them" - Bob Sutton

"Congratulations on your retirement and Thank You for catering to SW Michigan motorcycle enthusiasts for nearly 100 years !" - Greg Gabry

Michigan Motorcycle Laws and Tips for Drivers A collection of laws for motorcycle riders in Michigan and tips for Michigan drivers to keep motorcyclists safe. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison