A Solar Storm is bringing the Aurora Borealis a bit south this week, and parts of Michigan might be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

While not uncommon for parts of Michigan, it's never disappointing when they appear in the sky.

Earth was under a G3 geomagnetic storm watch this week, and now scientists say Thursday (Tonight), might be the best night to catch the lights in the northern skies. However, it might still be possible to see them on Friday.

According to visibility maps, parts of the U.P. should have a very easy time spotting the lights, so long as the skies stay clear. Parts of the U.P. along Lake Michigan, and northern parts of the lower peninsula might have to look a little further on the horizon to catch them. As for southern Michigan, the visible streams of the lights might not be directly visible, but it could be possible to see their glow on the northern horizon.

Tips to Seeing the Northern Lights

Even if you're in one of the high visibility areas, there are still some tips you could use to get the best possible viewing experience.

1. Look North - Duh.

2. Leave the Cities - The more light pollution around you, the harder it will be to see them

3. Allow your eyes to adjust - Once you find your spot outside of town, turn off all lights around you, and allow your eyes to adjust to the dark. About 5-15 minutes should be enough to bring things into focus and brighten your view.

G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch

According to NOAA, the G3 storm watch is a "strong" form of a solar storm hitting earth. The Watch simply means a solar flare shot from our sun toward the planet, giving us a visual display of the radiation bouncing off of our atmosphere.

The peak of this solar storm is expected Thursday night, with the watch extending through Friday.