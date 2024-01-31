Where To See Ohio Sky Illuminated By The Northern Lights in 2024

If you always wanted to see the northern lights and missed the opportunity the last time Ohioans caught a glimpse of this incredible experience, you may have a chance to see them soon. The odds are in our favor that parts of Ohio may get to see the aurora borealis.

Ohio Sky To Be Illuminated By Northern Lights

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, or NOAA, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are caused by electrons colliding with the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colorful light.

Solar activity is expected to increase more quickly and peak at a higher level this year than expected. The updated prediction now calls for Solar Cycle 25 to peak between January and October 2024, with a maximum sunspot number between 137 and 173. With increasing solar activity, there is a chance that parts of Ohio will get to see the aurora borealis.

Where The Northern Lights Can Be Seen In Ohio in 2024

In November 2023, people in northern Ohio had a chance to view a distant northern light appearance. According to Farmers' Advance, On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross much of Ohio for the first time in over 200 years. The path will cross the state and pass through cities like Cleveland and Akron and just north of Cincinnati and Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth. This will give us two solar phenomena to look for: prominences, or large arcs of plasma suspended above the sun’s surface, and – if it happens during totality – we could see northern lights in real-time.

