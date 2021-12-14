Ready to Laugh? Patton Oswalt Heads to Kalamazoo in March of 2022

The well-known and award-winning comedian, Patton Oswalt, is making his way to Kalamazoo.

For those who are unfamiliar, Patton Oswalt is known for a number of different projects like:

King of Queens

Agents of Shield

M.O.D.O.K.

And at least eight different comedy specials one of which won him a Grammy in 2017.

To give you an example of his comedic genius (at least in my humble opinion), allow me to introduce you to my favorite clip from the show Parks and Rec where Oswalt's guest character attempts a filibuster by sharing his Star Wars fanfic:

Fun fact: Oswalt improvised that entire thing. All eight minutes of it.

Now, Mr. Oswalt is bringing that comedic genius to Kalamazoo in March of 2022. Did that just rhyme?

As announced by Miller Auditorium on their Facebook page, Patton Oswalt is scheduled to perform on March 5th, 2022 at 7 PM. Since this show is freshly announced tickets have yet to go on sale. But, according to Miller Auditorium, tickets will be on sale starting this Friday (12/17). Ticket cost is still unclear at this moment.

A couple of things you should know before purchasing your ticket:

The show may contain adult content (I'm assuming that means language)

As required by the artist, and this one is important , all of those attending must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

You can find all the rules and regulations on Miller Auditorium's website.

Until then, as mentioned above, Patton Oswalt has a number of different comedy specials including one that debuted last year on Netflix. Here's the trailer:

