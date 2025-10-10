Pasta is a staple in many Michigan homes, serving as the perfect side dish or main course. However, Michigan residents are being warned that a recent recall of pasta products has been updated, and eating these products could be deadly.

FDA: Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Potentially Deadly Pasta

Several grocery stores in Michigan have recalled products made with pasta linked to a deadly listeria outbreak. Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California, recalled thousands of cases of linguine, fettuccine, penne, and other pastas sold to large producers of heat-and-eat meals and pasta salads on Sept. 25, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice posted Thursday.

The recalled pasta is part of an ongoing investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 20 people, resulting in 19 hospitalizations and four deaths. The following products are included in the updated recall.

1. Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold from the deli service counter or Grab & Go section with best-by dates from Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.

2. Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad — expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.

3. Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads — sold Aug. 29 through Oct. 2.

4. Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. — best-by dates of Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Sept. 25, and Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

5. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8-oz — best-by date of June 27, 2025, or prior.

6. Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz — best-by date of June 19 or prior.

7. Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with “best if used by” dates Sept. 20, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, and Oct. 10.

