Why MI Residents Should Always Keep Paper Towels In The Fridge

Most kitchens in Michigan have a place for our food and utensils. We store our dishes in cupboards and drawers and our food in the pantry and refrigerator. Paper towels are usually kept on the counter in most homes, but more Michiganders keep paper towels in the fridge for a reason you might not have thought of.

Michigan Residents Should Always Keep Paper Towels In the Fridge

Keeping our refrigerators clean ensures our food stays fresher longer and prevents contamination from things like juices from raw meat. So it's important to separate fresh vegetables and fruits and store them separately. But another step is to ensure our fruits and vegetables stay fresh. And paper towels play an important role in helping to maintain freshness.

According to Reader's Digest, our fruits and vegetables release water over time in refrigerators. Moisture has nowhere to go and gets trapped in the crisper drawer which leads to produce browning faster. The best way to have your fruits and vegetables last longer than the car ride home from the grocery store is to line the crisper drawer with a paper towel. It keeps the drawer clean and helps absorb the moisture ensuring our produce lasts longer.

If you have an open bag of spinach or lettuce, add paper towels straight into the bag to collect that excess moisture. Just be sure to replace wet paper towels in the drawers to ensure the paper towel continues to help us save money and give us more time to enjoy our fresh fruits and veggies.

