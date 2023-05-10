Papa’s Italian Sausage to Join Downtown Kalamazoo Area This June

A local favorite that has been serving the Kalamazoo area for well over 30 years is making a small move.

Papa's Italian Sausage, which has been located on King Highway for quite some time, will be moving to Random Street near Downtown Kalamazoo in the near future. Probably mid-June, according to mlive.com.

More About the New Location

Papa's Italian Sausage will be located next to Brewery Outre. Additionally, the two businesses plan to work in tandem. Since Brewery Outre doesn't provide food, you'll now be able to order from Papa's Italian Sausage and enjoy it at the brewery while you sip on a locally crafted beer.

Papa's will provide indoor and outdoor seating and, rumor has it, they may be utilizing a drive-thru, too.

Since its opening, Papa's Italian Sausage has been a family-owned and operated establishment. This new location will be no different. Carl Rizzuto, who has been the man in charge since 1984, is planning on stepping down to enjoy retirement. His son, Peter, will now carry the mantle.

As someone who doesn't frequent the King Highway area often, I love that I'll now have the opportunity to try out this long-time eatery in Kalamazoo.

Until they move, Papa's Italian Sausage will continue to operate as normal offering subs, hot dogs, pizzas, and more to their customers. Keep in mind, they may have to shut down for just a couple of days when they move.

Find their current hours, menu items, and more here.

