Love Subs? New Lunch Option Coming Soon to Gull Road in Kalamazoo

A new lunch option for those who live around Gull Road in Kalamazoo is set to open in the near future.

Jersey Giant Subs got its start in East Lansing in 1979. Since then, it's grown to include 16 stores across the state, including the one that's soon to be open on Gull Road.

According to their website, this latest location is "coming soon" with no actual opening date listed. However, we do know where it'll be. You'll find them at 5455 Gull Rd in the plaza that's on the corner of Sprinkle and Gull.

What Kind of Subs Do They Have?

If you've never visited a Jersey Giant Subs before, just know that you can expect some classics like turkey and cheese, roast beef, ham and cheese, and beyond. But, of course, they also have specialty subs like their Jersey Devil.

The Jersey Devil includes roast beef, ham, turkey, capacola, salami, prostini, pepperoni, and cheese. It sounds like a lunch that would be quite filling.

Additionally, they offer drinks, chips, and cookies, too. Find their full menu here.

Since moving to Michigan, Jersey Giant Subs has quickly become a favorite lunchtime choice. And, no. They're not paying me to say that.

However, living near the Gull/Sprinkle Road area, driving 6+ miles to the closest one wasn't always convenient. Something that will change once this new location opens. Stay up to date on Jersey Giant Subs' latest openings, other locations, and more on their website.

