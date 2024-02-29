Popular Chain Closes 41 Restaurants, MI And OH Locations Impacted

When we want a break from the kitchen in the Midwest, many of us head to a local chain restaurant for our favorite meals on their menu. But for some chain restaurants in the area, that may no longer be an option for us. Especially when they abruptly close the doors and one beloved chain plans to close several more locations. Restaurants in Michigan and Ohio have now been affected.

Popular Chain Closes Restaurants In Michigan And Ohio

According to Eat This, Not That, several chain restaurants have been shuttering locations due to soaring costs of food and labor as well as customers' changes in their dining habits. Some companies have also been forced to close restaurants over legal issues and bankruptcy. Other companies use the closures as strategic moves aimed at allowing the company to expand. And Midwest residents have seen some of these locations become fewer and further between.

Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin' Brands Stock Dives Over Inflation Concerns Getty Images loading...

Another chain restaurant company has recently closed 41 locations. The parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bloomin' Brands, has closed "underperforming locations" in several states, including Michigan and Ohio. Other Bloomin' Brand locations impacted by the 41 closures, are Carrabba's and Bonefish Grill restaurants. Bloomin' Brands said in a statement:

“Closing restaurants is never easy. This was a business decision that has no reflection on the staff or their service. Many team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at another restaurant. Employees who do not will receive severance.”

