November means it's Election season and it's time to head to the polls and cast our votes on our state and local ballots. One of the most Googled questions during this time of year is 'Does my vote count?'. While you can find reasons to support either side, one Michigan township recently find out how one vote can make a difference.

Millage Passes by One Vote

Otsego Township Solid Waste Disposal Millage Increase Proposal states that in order for Otsego Township to continue to provide solid waste disposal services to residents 'the 2022 voter authorized special millage for solid waste disposal services is no longer sufficient to cover the costs of such services from the service provider' and 'additional special millage is necessary for the continuation of the solid waste disposal services to be provided.' The millage increase proposal was passed with 425 votes for 'Yes' to the increase and 425 votes for 'No' to the increase. The increase will span over a period of five years from 2023 through 2027.

Get our free mobile app

The Power of One Vote

The power of one vote has made a difference before in Michigan. In 1989, A Lansing Michigan School District millage proposition failed when the final recount produced a tie vote 5,147 for, and 5,147 against. On the original vote count, votes against the proposition were ten more than those in favor. The result meant that the school district had to reduce its budget by $2.5 million.

One vote made the difference for U.S. politics as well. In 1800, Thomas Jefferson was elected President by one vote in the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College. And In 1824, Andrew Jackson won the presidential popular vote but lost by one vote in the House of Representatives to John Quincy Adams after an Electoral College dead-lock.

Our Comfort Foods Voted From Least to Greatest Gallery Credit: Raedyn Vidal, Townsquare Media