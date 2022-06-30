As I was making my daily commute from Kalamazoo back to my hometown of Allegan, I noticed an unfamiliar structure sitting in downtown Otsego. Nestled in the alley between Nanna Roo's Wild Boutique & Open Market and the Otsego Barbershop, the structure is so small that if you blinked you might miss it!

It turns out the small shack is actually the newest place in Otsego to get a sweet treat and cool off-- Hau'oli Shave Ice!

Grand Opening

Now that summer is officially here and we're headed into the holiday weekend, Hau'oli is preparing for their grand opening. The shack, which is located off the main M-89 strip at 132 W. Allegan St, will open their service window to customers on Thursday, June 30th beginning at 4:00 p.m. and they will be offering one free shave ice to each customer to celebrate.

Looking at their menu they'll offer all flavors from sweet, tropical, and citrus, to custom flavor combinations like the "Shark Attack" or "Summer Snow". You can even customize your concoction by adding cream, sweetened condensed milk, or lime juice!

Shaved Ice vs. Snow Cone

Many of us use the terms interchangeably, but there's actually a difference between the two icy confections. According to HawaiianShavedIce.com, snow cones are characterized by their coarse and crunchy texture and are often served in small 6 oz. paper cups while shaved ice is known for its light and fluffy shavings that range in size from 8 oz. to 20 oz. Both are topped with an array of flavored syrups.

Sweet Treats in West Michigan

West Michigan has seen an uptick in new and creative places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Trends like rolled ice cream have appeared in the Kalamazoo with the opening of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea and we even have those crazy monster milkshakes at Cherri's Chocol'art.

Where's your favorite place to satisfy your sweet tooth?