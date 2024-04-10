Michigan Spot Named Among Best Ice Cream Parlors In America

With the warmer weather months ahead in Michigan, it's the perfect time to head to our favorite ice cream shop. And there is no shortage of incredible places in the Great Lakes State to grab a cone or sundae of our favorite flavors. But one ice cream parlor stands out and is now named one of the best in the U.S.

Michigan Creamery Named Best Ice Cream Parlor In America

If you go to any ice cream shop, you might as well go to the best spot in Michigan. Love Food recently ranked the coolest place for a frozen treat in every state. Their selections were based on reviews, awards, accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team. And taking the top spot for best ice cream parlor in the Great Lakes State was Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City.

According to LoveFood:

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City is located on a dairy farm, so you can see the cows where the milk used to make the ice cream comes from. Moomers makes more than 160 flavors, with 20 on the menu rotating each day. Favorites include banana bread, bubble gum, chocolate malt, and caramel sea salt. There's also a menu of frozen yogurts, sorbets, sundaes, and ice cream cakes.

Another fan favorite that's served all year is the Cherry Dole Whip.

If Moomers doesn't have your favorite ice cream available that day, ask and they'll call you when it’s ready. With all the mouth-watering choices, it's no surprise that Moomers ice cream keeps the locals and tourists returning for more.

