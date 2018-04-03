One Of America’s Most Expensive Cities To Marry Is In Michigan
Getting married will be the most expensive and stressful...I mean happiest day of your life. Especially if you plan to marry in one of these 25 cities.
According to TheKnot.com,
While the national average wedding may be $29,858, that's just an average. If you live in a larger city, like Manhattan where the average wedding costs $86,916, you may find yourself spending close to triple the national spend! Take a look below at some of the other most expensive cities to get married in!
Can you imagine how different the world would be if each couple that spent $30,000 on their wedding put that money into savings or long term investments? Debt would disappear in this country. OK, off of my high horse and back to the story.
These Are The 25 Most Expensive Places To Get Married In America from TheKnot.com
1. New York City (Manhattan): $86,916
2. Long Island: $57,343
3. North/Central New Jersey: $51,287
4. Chicago, IL: $48,449
5. NYC Outer Boroughs: $48,449
6. Santa Barbara/Ventura, CA: $44,214
7. Rhode Island: $42,469
8. Westchester/Hudson Valley, NY: $42,444
9. Connecticut: $41,745
10. Philadelphia, PA: $40,350
11. Los Angeles: $38,735
12. South New Jersey: $38,620
13. Washington, DC/Northern Virginia/suburban Maryland: $37,487
14. Southern Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas): $37,210
15. Boston: $35,512
16. Houston: $35,475
17. Louisiana: $35,008
18. Lehigh Valley/Poconos, PA: $34,488
19. San Francisco: $33,836
20. Orange County/Inland Empire, CA: $32,021
21. Baltimore: $31,964
22. Chicago Suburbs, IL: $31,489
23. Detroit: $31,044
24. San Diego: $30,885
25. Maine: $29,854
