One Of America’s Most Expensive Cities To Marry Is In Michigan

Getting married will be the most expensive and stressful...I mean happiest day of your life. Especially if you plan to marry in one of these 25 cities.

According to TheKnot.com,

While the national average wedding may be $29,858, that's just an average. If you live in a larger city, like Manhattan where the average wedding costs $86,916, you may find yourself spending close to triple the national spend! Take a look below at some of the other most expensive cities to get married in!

Can you imagine how different the world would be if each couple that spent $30,000 on their wedding put that money into savings or long term investments? Debt would disappear in this country. OK, off of my high horse and back to the story.

It will come to no surprise that Chicago ranks so high up on the list, but Detroit, MI?

These Are The 25 Most Expensive Places To Get Married In America from TheKnot.com

1. New York City (Manhattan): $86,916

2. Long Island: $57,343

3. North/Central New Jersey: $51,287

4. Chicago, IL: $48,449

5. NYC Outer Boroughs: $48,449

6. Santa Barbara/Ventura, CA: $44,214

7. Rhode Island: $42,469

8. Westchester/Hudson Valley, NY: $42,444

9. Connecticut: $41,745

10. Philadelphia, PA: $40,350

11. Los Angeles: $38,735

12. South New Jersey: $38,620

13. Washington, DC/Northern Virginia/suburban Maryland: $37,487

14. Southern Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas): $37,210

15. Boston: $35,512

16. Houston: $35,475

17. Louisiana: $35,008

18. Lehigh Valley/Poconos, PA: $34,488

19. San Francisco: $33,836

20. Orange County/Inland Empire, CA: $32,021

21. Baltimore: $31,964

22. Chicago Suburbs, IL: $31,489

23. Detroit: $31,044

24. San Diego: $30,885

25. Maine: $29,854

Did your wedding cost more or less than the U.S. average of $29,858? Let us know in the facebook comments.