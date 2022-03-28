Ohio Woman Calls 9-1-1 Over Incorrect KFC Order

A woman calls the police to KFC because she wants all of her chicken.

Sometimes fast food restaurants get our orders wrong. It happens all of the time. We're all human beings that make mistakes. On this day in Euclid, Ohio, a customer claims she was short-changed on her chicken at a local KFC. She claims to have only received 4 pieces of chicken even though she purchased 8. The angry customer was not having it. So, she did what anyone else would've done in her position. She called 9-1-1. OK, absolutely nobody would have done that. The emergency dispatcher tried to explain to her that this was not what 9-1-1 is for according to Fox8.com,

“I only got four pieces of chicken and I want my chicken,” the woman told the dispatcher. The dispatcher told the woman that was a civil matter, and she would have to take it up with management.

Even though the dispatcher tried to explain to her that this was not a situation that law enforcement handles, the KFC customer insisted on speaking to a police officer. So, a police officer stopped doing his actual job to come and tell the woman that there was nothing he could do.

Important note: it is, in fact, illegal to call 9-1-1 with non-emergencies. However, the woman was not cited for the incident. There is no confirmation at this time as to if KFC did get the order wrong or if the woman got the chicken she feels she deserved.

