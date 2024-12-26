Are the Traffic Lights Changing in Ohio?
Will this new traffic light system revolutionize traffic control or confuse drivers? Ohio might find the answer to that question soon.
The red, yellow, and green 3-light system for traffic signals has been a part of driving in North America since roughly 1920. The 3rd light was implemented first in Detroit, Michigan. After over 100 years of traffic lights looking the same, we may soon have a change.
North Carolina State University researchers are suggesting a 4-light traffic control system like the photo you see above.
New Traffic Light System if Adopted
- Red = Stop
- Yellow = Caution
- Green = Go
- White = "White Phase?"
What is the "White Phase?" The light would be for autonomous vehicles (AVs.) This is designed to improve the flow of traffic by giving control to AVs according to an associate professor of civil, construction, and environmental engineering at North Carolina State Ali Hajbabaie,
The white phase concept also incorporates a new traffic signal, so that human drivers know what they are supposed to do. Red lights will still mean stop. Green lights will still mean go. And white lights will tell human drivers to simply follow the car in front of them.
It's important to point out that many states around Ohio like Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky have legislation in place for AVs. However, Ohio does not. With that being said, Ohio probably won't have to worry about this strange new traffic control system for a while. Below are the 29 states including Washington DC where AVs are legal according to NCSL.org,
States with Autonomous Vehicles
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- New York
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Washington D.C.
