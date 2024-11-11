Will the Ohio State Band Regret Their Recent Viral Moment?

Did the Ohio State band just write a check that their football team can't cash on Saturday? Is sweet, sweet revenge coming later this month?

What started as an amazing band performance during a recent halftime show, became a viral moment that Ohio State may regret coming up on November 30th when they take on the Michigan Wolverines. I don't mind telling you, I do NOT like Ohio State. With that being said, this band performance was downright breathtaking for the most part.

(Scroll down to see the full band performance video.)

Ohio State Band Viral Video WBNS 10TV - YouTube loading...

The band would form shapes of animals. In fact, they made it look like the animals were moving. It was very cool.

Ohio State Band Video WBNS 10TV - YouTube loading...

It was pretty cool up until the moment they made it look like an animal took a poo on the University of Michigan logo. They were likely very proud of themselves. But they forgot one thing.

Ohio State Band Michigan Viral Video WBNS 10TV - YouTube loading...

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Buckeyes on Saturday, November 30th. Sure, Michigan is having a terrible season this year. They have lost their last 2 games in a row and have a 5-5 record. In fact, the Wolverines are yet to win an away game this season. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are 8-1 and undefeated at home. However, Ohio's marching band just fed the Wolverines delicious motivation.

Do you think this will fuel U of M to beat the 2nd-ranked Ohio State football team later this month? Let us know in the comments.

