Two Ohio Restaurants Ranked Top 100 Places to Eat in America 2024
Yelp ran the numbers and found two Ohio restaurants among the best places to eat in the United States. Do you agree with their findings?
Yelp no doubt holds the crown as king of customer review websites/apps. The popular review site compiles very detailed lists each year like this one highlighting the top 100 places to eat in the U.S. We are left to assume that the list is based on the number of positive reviews as no methodology for the list is posted. They did go the extra mile adding important information on each restaurant and their menus. I give them five stars for that.
13. Express Deli in Brook Park, Ohio
Most popular menu items according to Yelp reviews,
Reuben Wrap; Jumbo Reuben Wrap (with an additional half-portion of meat); Pastrami Wrap; Corned Beef sandwich.
92. Kung Fu Noodle in Kettering, Ohio
Yelp reviews tell us that their Classic Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup is among their favorite dishes which also includes,
the “Bite of China” Ground Pork Noodle Soup (with tofu, kelp buds, dried lily, and potatoes) or the vegetarian Tomato Egg Noodles (with stir-fried tomato and scrambled-egg sauce.)
Last year Ohio only had one restaurant that landed on this list. Jot India Restaurant, Newport, Kentucky ranked #48. Check out the full Top 100 2023 list here.
Top 10 Places to Eat in the US 2024
- 1. Tumerico, Tucson, Arizona
- 2. Menya Rui, St. Louis, Missouri
- 3. Sunny Side Kitchen, Escondido, California
- 4. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine, Covina, California
- 5. Fratellino, Coral Gables, Florida
- 6. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, Los Angeles, California
- 7. Adela’s Country Eatery, Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii
- 8. Sierra Subs and Salads, Three Rivers, California
- 9. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio, Texas
- 10. Uncle Af’s, Agoura Hills, California
You can see the full Top 100 list for 2024 by clicking here.
