6 Ohio Cities Are Infested with Bed Bugs in 2024

The worst bed bug cities in the United States for 2024 have been announced and it's looking bad for Ohio.

It's not a big surprise to see Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles in the top 5 since they are among the largest cities in the nation. However, the fact that Cleveland is in the top 5 worst cities for bed bugs is making Ohio itch. Orkin publishes the list of worst bed bug cities every year. Here's how they came up with their results,

The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023.

6 Ohio Cities on the Worst Cities for Bed Bugs List in 2024

#4 Cleveland

Cleveland climbed from #10 last year to #4 this year.

Cleveland, Ohio is the Capital of Abductions

#11 Columbus

Columbus wasn't in the top 50 list last year. This year things got a little crazy and they jumped to #11.

Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio

#12 Cincinnati

The Nati moved up one spot from last year.

Cincinnati, Ohio Bed Bugs

#20 Youngstown

The smallest Ohio town on the list was #27 last year but got worst as it jumped to #20 this year.

Youngstown, Ohio

#32 Toledo

The city that Ohio once went to war with Michigan for came in at #38 last year on the list that nobody wants to be on. It got worse for Toledo as they climbed to #32 this year.

Toledo, Ohiov bed bugs

#33 Dayton

Dayton got a tiny bit worse increasing from #34 last year to #33 this year.

Dayton, Ohio, bed bugs

Check out last year's worst cities in the U.S. for Bed Bugs below.