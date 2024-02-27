Ohio Restaurant Now Named Highest Rated Breakfast Spot In America

While chain restaurants may be more well-known throughout Ohio, the Buckeye State has plenty of quaint restaurants that wow you with their tasty dishes. And give you a hometown feel that some chain restaurants sometimes lack in our dining experiences. One Ohio cafe is serving awesome food and giving great service and it's now the highest-rated breakfast spot in America.

Ohio Eatery Is Now The Highest Rated Breakfast Spot In the U.S.

OnDeck scoured the country for the restaurants where customers give the highest ratings. OnDeck ranked the restaurants based on the highest star rating (out of five) from Yelp reviews. Along with the reviews, they also rated restaurants based on Yelp reviews of top dishes and customer service. And one Ohio restaurant leads the rankings with an average rating of 4.9 stars for the best breakfast spot.

You can find the highest-rated breakfast spot in America located in Columbus, Ohio. According to OnDeck:

Scotty’s Cafe in Columbus, Ohio, leads our ranking of the highest-rated independent breakfast restaurants in the country, with an average rating of 4.9. “Lovely little diner with the best staff,” writes one reviewer. “Definitely a Columbus staple. It truly feels like you’re a part of the family when you come in.”

Scotty's Cafe customers can indulge in favorites like French Toast made with freshly baked Challah bread or a Mexican Omellete filled with chicken, peppers, onion, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Breakfast is served all day and you can also try their extensive lunch menu with popular choices like the Reuben or Patty Melt.

