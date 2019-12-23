Ohio Postal Worker Busted For Selling Crack Out of Mail Truck

Junk mail wasn't the biggest problem with this Ohio mail truck.

It seems like every law enforcement agency on the planet was involved according to the Star Beacon,

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County along with U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Office of Inspector General and the Painesville Office of the FBI served a search warrant Tuesday at 841 Thayer Ave., Ashtabula, where Spangler lives. The warrant was the result of a three-month investigation into Spangler and suspected drug activity carried out on her route, according to CEAAC commander Det. Greg Leonhard.

52-year-old Darcy Spangler of Ashtabula, Ohio was on her way to work at the post office when she was arrested. The plot seems to thicken as their are additional charges against a second, unknown individual.

I've been friendly with all of my mail carriers through out my life and I'm happy to report that they've never offered me crack.

Ohio...Stop It.