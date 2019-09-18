Ohio Police Are Looking For Two Amish Drunk Drivers

This story out of North Bloomfield, Ohio is even stranger than the title.

This story is debunking everything I thought I knew about the Amish.  But then again, this did take place in Ohio.

According to Cleveland19.com Trumbull County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a police chase with a horse and buggy before things got really strange,

On Sunday morning, Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies saw a pair of Amish men drinking a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra as they rode in a horse and buggy.  The deputies gave chase and the men ran into a forested area near Donley and Mahan Parker roads.  Meanwhile, the horse kept on galloping down the street.

That's not the strangest part of the story.  They impounded the buggy which was littered with beer bottles and outfitted with a killer stereo system.  Yes, you read that correctly.  Click here to see a picture of the boomin' trunk speakers in the rear of the Amish buggy.

Cleveland 19 News goes on to say that the men are still at large and the horse is being taken care of until it's claimed.

Ohio...STOP IT.

