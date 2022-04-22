Angry Customer Assaults Domino’s Employee with Pizza

Ohio woman gets saucy with pizza restaurant employee and ends up behind bars.

The fast-food rage problem in America seems to be getting worse by the day. It seems to rear its ugly head in the Midwest a lot. Maybe more so in Ohio than anywhere else. For example, late on a Monday evening about a week and a half ago, a woman purchased a pizza from the Domino's restaurant on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst. She soon returned to the pizza place enraged about her order.

Get our free mobile app

It's unclear what was allegedly wrong with the pizza. All we know is that she was very dissatisfied with the meal. When the Domino's Pizza employees said there was nothing wrong with the pizza the customer's anger escalated. She then threw the pizza into the face of one of the employees and then sped off in her SUV. If only there were a way to find that crazy person to press charges. It just so happens that the pizza order was a take out order according to Cleveland.com,

From her phoned-in order, police identified the woman, 33, as a South Euclid resident. Police charged the woman with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct

Aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct seems like pretty big charges for throwing pizza at someone's face. However, young restaurant workers need to be protected from angry customers. They are just doing their jobs and are often attacked for absolutely no reason. I do, however, think they just create special laws against throwing public fits when someone isn't "satisfied." They should give those laws embarrassing names. This woman could have been charged with 'aggravated temper tantrums' or 'childish conduct.' Better yet, 'impersonating a Florida man or woman.'

I'll show myself out.

Fast Food Rage in the Midwest Fast Food Rage in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana