This Hilarious Law Can Stop You From Getting Married in Ohio

I have always wanted to believe that laws are put in place to protect citizens and their rights. With that being said , I guess this law was put into place to protect you from marrying an Ohio harlot. According to Ohio Laws & Administrative Rules Section 3101.06 / Denying license,

No marriage license shall be granted when either of the applicants is under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or controlled substance or is infected with syphilis in a form that is communicable or likely to become communicable.

You read that correctly. If you are intoxicated or have this particular sexually transmitted disease, to this day, you can not legally marry in Ohio. This bit of knowledge leaves me with more questions than answers.

First of all, was this law created in the early 1900's? The law is clearly outdated. The answer to that is a big, oozing puss-filled NO. In fact, Ohio put this law on the books in the 1980s. This insane law went into effect on April 9th, 1981.

Secondly, why? What happened involving syphilis that required a law like this? When I think widespread free love, I don't think Ohio and I don't think the 1980s. That gives the word Buckeyes a whole new meaning.

And finally, how does the state know if someone applying for a marriage license has syphilis? Are they tested?

