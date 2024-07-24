A Michigan Writer Tells Us Why We Have Butts

A Michigan writer shared a fun fact about butts that I think we can all get behind during the Summer Olympics.

It turns out butts have a purpose other than filling rap videos with eye candy. Would you believe our rear ends are what makes us human? Without the junk in our trunk, we couldn't run. Some scientists believe that running kept humans alive and evolved over hundreds of years. How does the fact that baby got back affect running? Mainly because the gluteus maximus is our largest muscle and helps us work against gravity according to healthline.com,

You may not immediately think that the butt is the biggest muscle in our body, but when you break it down, it totally makes sense. After all, butt muscles do help move your hips and thighs while helping to keep your torso upright.

Basically, without the counterweight of our favorite assets, we would just fall on our faces.

Writer and Michigan native Heather Radke decided to take a look back at the butt by writing a book about it according to this tweet,

In her recent appearance on the Radiolab podcast, she talks about how the culture growing up in Mid-Michigan wasn't big-butt friendly. Then came a cultural shift that shined a spotlight where the sun didn't shine. OK, she didn't word it like that...in fact, not even close. But, you get the point. Now we know it's not just about pop culture, it's about science. Be proud of your butt.

Full disclosure, I like big butts and I cannot lie. I hope that my love for the booty is seen as supporting body positivity and not over-sexualizing the human clapper. I realize it's 2024 and I must be careful with back door compliments.

