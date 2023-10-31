Michigan Ranked One of the Best States in U.S. for Medical Costs

A recent study shows how drastically medical costs vary from state to state. Taking a look at various factors such as the cost of a hospital stay, an ER visit, and the most expensive medical procedures, the study reveals the best and worst states for medical costs. And Michigan has earned it's spot in the Top 10 list of one of the best states in the U.S. when it comes to affordable medical costs.

The Best States for Medical Costs in the U.S.

To determine the best and worst states for medical costs, Universal Drugstore used several factors. They include the average cost of an ER visit, hospital stay, and childbirth as well as the rate of access to medical care and which states have the highest rates of people avoiding care due to medical costs. And here is the list of the best states for medical costs:

Get our free mobile app

North Dakota Iowa Maine Vermont Montana Minnesota Wisconsin Michigan Massachusetts South Dakota

Michigan lands at #8 scoring relatively well in the areas of access to medical care and cost of an ER visit.

North Dakota came in at #1 due to having residents pay one of the lowest prices for an ER visit compared to other states.

The Worst States for Medical Costs in the U.S.

Some states have managed to keep costs relatively low, while others struggle with high costs that burden individuals and families. These states are the worst for medical costs in the U.S.:

Texas Florida Nevada Arizona California New Jersey Colorado South Carolina Washington D.C. Missouri

Texas is the worst state for medical costs, scoring a 1.39 out of 10.

Michigan's 15 Best Hospitals State-Wide Newsweek named these Michigan hospitals as some of the best in the country. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison