Which 4 Michigan Hospitals Received a D or F Safety Rating?

Four Michigan hospitals recently received low safety ratings, with one hospital receiving an F and three receiving a D rating.

HospitalSafetyGrade.org just released safety ratings for Michigan hospitals. The good news is, only 4 hospitals out of 83 received a D or F rating. Hospitals like Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo and Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles were top of the class when it came to safety. Now, let's get to the bad news.

4 Michigan Hospitals Received a D or F Safety Rating

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital - D Safety Rating

Areas of major concern:

High rate of MRSA infections that happened at this hospital.

Accidental cuts and tears during surgery.

Surgical wound splits open.

Death from serious treatable complications.

Harmful events.

Dangerous blood clots

Communication about medicines and discharge.

Communication with doctors and nurses.

Responsiveness of hospital staff.

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit - D Safety Rating

Areas of major concern:

High rate of MRSA infections that happened at this hospital.

Infection in the blood.

Surgical wound splits open.

Surgical site infection after colon surgery.

Blood leakage.

Dangerous blood clots.

Falls causing broken hips.

Safe medication administration.

Hand washing.

Communication about medicines and discharge.

Communication with doctors and nurses.

Responsiveness of hospital staff.

Specially trained doctors care for ICU patients.

McLaren Oakland in Pontiac - D Safety Rating

Areas of major concern:

High rate of MRSA infections that happened at this hospital.

Infection in the urinary tract.

C diff infection.

Surgical site infection after colon surgery.

Dangerous object left in patient's body.

Death from serious treatable complications.

Blood leakage.

Serious breathing problem.

Safe medication administration.

Hand washing.

Communication about medicines and discharge.

Communication with doctors and nurses.

Responsiveness of hospital staff.

Specially trained doctors care for ICU patients.

McLaren Flint - F Safety Rating

Areas of major concern:

High rate of MRSA infections that happened at this hospital.

Sepsis infection after surgery.

Infection in the urinary tract.

Accidental cuts and tears during surgery.

Surgical wound splits open.

Dangerous object left in patient's body.

Safe medication administration.

Handwashing

Communication about medicines and discharge.

Communication with doctors and nurses.

Responsiveness of hospital staff.

Check out the full list of Michigan hospitals along with their safety ratings by clicking here.