Admittedly, this Ohio home is gorgeous. But...it's Ohio.

Located at 26281 W River Road in Perrysburg, this spacious property is listed for a whopping $1,899,999. The home sits on close to 27 acres of land bordering the Maumee River.

While the design is listed as Midcentury, there's definitely a modern/cottage core type of feel to the layout of this home. The exterior shows vine-covered brick, oddly angled walls, and what looks like a tower out of Rapunzel. Included features are:

5 bedrooms

8 bathrooms

a 4 car mechanics garage with an oil bay

a pool

But, again, it's in Ohio. A drawback for some, I'm sure. Take a look and decide for yourself. Would you drop nearly $2 million to end up living in Ohio?

Yes, This House is Stunning. But, $2 Million to Live in Ohio? Spacious, midcentury design that sits on a riverfront? Yeah, that might make living in Ohio a bit easier.

The home, seen on Zillow, is listed by Maribeth J Nitschke at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services who can be reached at (419) 350-3090 or on her website.

I do love that you can find a home with a gorgeous pool in the midwest. Of course, if the home you're looking at has a pool and a jail cell in the home...you might want to reconsider living there:

This Lovely $275k Ohio Home Comes With an Indoor Pool &...Jail Cell? This is definitely a surprising feature of this otherwise spacious and gorgeous home.