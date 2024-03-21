Ohio Dad Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls On Son’s Homework Load

It's no surprise to students who attend school in Ohio that homework could be a part of their daily routine. And most parents are aware of that fact as well. But, one Ohio father wasn't happy about his child bringing school work home and called the police about it... 18 times.

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Dad Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls About Son's Homework

Most parents in Ohio are strapped for time after their kids are out of school. There's only so much time to get dinner on the table, get the kids to extracurricular activities, and have quality family time before it's time to go to bed. One Ohio father decided to let the child's school know that he wasn't happy about the amount of homework his son had as it was cutting into their time together. According to WXIX, Adam Sizemore, 37, is accused of calling the school numerous times to complain about the homework and he allegedly threatened the school’s principal saying he “better put his big boy pants on.”

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

When the school stopped answering Sizemore’s call, police say he started calling 911 nearly 18 times. Also according to WXIX, He asked to speak with the police chief and attempted to call the chief's number repeatedly, frustrated he kept getting his voicemail. While he did not speak with the chief, he did speak with officers and was ultimately arrested. Sizemore has been charged with two first-degree misdemeanors for telecommunications harassment and menacing, according to the criminal complaint.

Read More: Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Ohio?

8 Items Ohio Residents Should Never Carry In Their Purse Or Wallet Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson