Ohio is the Number 1 State for Cheating Partners

There is a very popular website dedicated to cheating called Ashley Madison. It's not just a hook-up app, they literally market the app as a cheating app with the slogan, "Life is short, have an affair." Each year the popular cheating app releases a list of cities with the most adulterous behaviour. They simply break down new signups by city per capita in the United States. What they found this year was eye-opening. Ohio doesn't just cheat on the football field. The capital city of Ohio had the most new sign-ups of any other city per capita in the U.S. The Buckeye State had a total of 3 cities in the top 15. Surprising no one, Florida is the only other state with 3 cities in the top 15. We're not sure what happened in Columbus, Ohio that allowed them to bump Miami out to the top spot they held last year, but we are very curious.

Top 20 Cities For Adulterous Behavior According to Ashley Madison

1 Columbus, Ohio (Not in the top 20 last year)

cheating, Columbus, Ohio Canva loading...

2 Miami, Florida,

3 Orlando, Florida

4 Las Vegas, Nevada

5 Atlanta, Georgia

6 Richmond, Virginia

7 Cincinnati, Ohio (ranked number 6 last year)

Cincinnati, Ohio, Cheating, cheaters Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

8 Minneapolis & Saint Paul, Minnesota

9 Tampa, Florida

10 Buffalo, New York

11 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

12 Spokane, Washington

13 Cleveland, Ohio (ranked number 12 last year)

Cleveland, Ohio Canva loading...

14 Denver, Colorado

15 Baton Rouge, Louisiana

16 Tucson, Arizona

17 Colorado Springs, Colorado

18 Austin, Texas

19 Boise, Idaho

20 Wichita, Kansas

It is shocking that Columbus, Ohio wasn't in the top 20 last year but had so many new signups over the last 12 months that it grabbed the number 1 spot this year. Ohio, are you ok?

READ MORE: COULD YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS GET YOU FIRED IN MICHIGAN?

Ohio's Top 10 Drunkest Cities According to RoadSnacks, these are the Ohio cities that are real friendly with the bottle. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison