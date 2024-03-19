Michigan and Ohio Went to War Over Toledo?

Did you know Michigan went to war with Ohio over the Toledo Strip but ended up with the Upper Peninsula?

This all started when mistakes were made back in 1787 when Congress drafted the Northwest Ordinance. The map was several miles off according to History.com,

As a result, the original border placed the mouth of the Maumee River and the future city of Toledo in northern Ohio rather than in southern Michigan.

The tension between the Wolverine State and the Buckeye State raged for many years without resolution. A 468 square mile area named the Toledo Strip was claimed by both Ohio and Michigan after a land survey in 1810. There was a lot of drama in this battle but no deaths until 1835. Michigan Sheriff Joseph Wood is known to be the only fatality in what is now called the Toledo War. The Federal Government did everything it could to de-escalate the drama with little to no success.

It wasn't until 1836 that this came to a resolution. Michigan gave up its right to the Toledo Strip and in turn, received 9,000 square miles of land that is connected to Wisconsin. We now call that land Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

At the end of it all, Michigan becomes a state, Ohio gets the Toledo Strip and Wisconsin loses 9,000 square miles of land surrounded by 2 Great Lakes.

