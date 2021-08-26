Ohio Man Dumps Girlfriend on Scoreboard at Baseball Game

A guy spent $5 to break up with his girlfriend at a minor league baseball game in Akron last week.

Scoreboards are used for lots of things during downtime like between innings in baseball. You'll see everything from ads, to birthdays and the famous "kiss cam." It would be highly unusual for someone to use the scoreboard to break up with their partner. Well, Tim is the honey badger of social norms. He apparently doesn't care. "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. - Tim" is the message that was not only displayed on the scoreboard in the 7th inning for the RubberDucks' game, but it was also read out loud by the P.A. announcer.

There are few things more cowardly than breaking up with a partner via text or worse yet, completely ghosting them. However, this on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. Why would you break up with someone in such a public way? I'm also wondering if the couple drove to the game together. What an awkward drive home that would be.

There is a more important question to ask. Is there really a Tim and Alyssa? WKYC asked the same question,

RubberDucks creative services coordinator Jack Haines confirmed to 3News that the message, which has since gone viral on social media, is real and that the fan who purchased it paid $5 to do so. He was unable, however, to verify the identities of either Tim or Alyssa.

