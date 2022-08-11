Ohio 6-Year-Old Caught on Video Drinking Beer in Public Twice

A shocking moment at an Ohio gas station with a 6-year-old drinking beer became even worse when police arrived at the child's home.

Last Friday, in a small community called Hanover Township, about 40 minutes Northwest of Cincinnati, a 26-year-old Ohio woman has been charged in connection with a 6-year-old boy drinking alcoholic beverages. The young boy was seen by gas station employees getting out of a car and walking into the Marathon store holding and drinking a Smirnoff Ice. One employee asked the little boy if he knew he was drinking beer. Not only did the young boy know he was drinking beer, he told the lady that it was his and his mom's favorite beer.

The woman in the car, presumably his mother, told police when they arrived on the scene that it was simply a mistake, and she and the boy left. That's when this moment takes an even stranger turn. Later that day, police paid the young boy a visit at his home according to the police report obtained by WLWT,

Deputies then went to her home nearby on Lakeside Drive, where they found the same child on a scooter in the middle of the road with another Smirnoff Ice in his hand.

26-year-old Victoria Hampton was then charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child and taken to jail. It is unclear at this time if the suspect is the mother of the 6-year-old boy.

