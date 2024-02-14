Ohio Mom Arrested After 4-Year-Old Was Caught Driving

A young Southern Ohio mother is in hot water after police find a 4-year-old driving a car with a 2-year-old passenger.

A 23-year-old Cincinnati woman is now behind bars after law enforcement found 2 very small children alone in a car. The 4-year-old was driving the Honda Accord back and forth in a parking spot when police arrived. A police officer was able to stop the car and put it in park. This all went down around 10 PM on Sunday night.

Information has not been made public at this time regarding where the mother of the two small children was at the time of this incident. We do know that she is facing multiple charges according to Fox 19,

Theresa Smith, 23, is at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of endangering children, according to court documents. She’s accused of not watching her kids.

The Ohio mother will have a $10,000 bond. If the suspect does bond out she will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Her charges can be seen by clicking here. She will appear in court later this week.

This case of child neglect is shocking, to say the least. However, even though there is no excuse for this behavior it's important to keep in mind that we don't know all of the circumstances and we hope the mother gets the help she needs. If not, she may end up on the 'Worst People From Ohio" list. Nobody wants that.

