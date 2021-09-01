Northern Michigan School Mask Order Under Fire

There’s a battle brewing in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula. It amounts to an internal struggle between board members and staff of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. The department is responsible for health issues covering four counties, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego. It operates just like a local county health department, but it covers four counties instead of just one.

Get our free mobile app

The local health officer issued a virus mask order for all schools in the four counties. The order requires all students in grades K-12 to wear masks at school. The same requirement is in place for teachers, staff, and any visitors to school buildings.

But Board members of the department say the order was issued without their being consulted. They are telling the staff members, their mask order is a direct assault on the decisions already made by many school boards and superintendents to forgo mask mandates.

The health department board is telling staff to appear at a meeting next Tuesday. And they need to bring with them - a corrected order - rescinding the first. The board says the staff mask mandate amounts to an authoritarian edict that lacks clear and concise methodology, and metrics. The board says it also runs contrary to the Governor’s decision to let local school leaders decide how to handle the ongoing COVID-19 virus situation.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.