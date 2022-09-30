Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.

After looking at a mall I came across a really old abandoned Taco Bell across the street. So I had to check it out. I love that the interior is still really well held up. An amazing fin[d]!

From the YouTube video and comments made on the Abandoned and Forgotten Indiana Facebook group, the nostalgia hit strong after checking out the frozen-in-time retro Taco Bell:

Back when tacobell tasted like Miami Vi[c]e

90s Taco Bell was better! I said it

Definitely a 70s takeout build that was retrofitted in the late 80s/early 90s to have indoor dining. The newer location looks like it was built in the mid 00s I would have loved to have seen what else was inside though

Like the uploader, we are not going to disclose the location of this property.

Check out the photos then the full video walkaround of the property.

Abandoned Northern Indiana Taco Bell Video Walkaround

