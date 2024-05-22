Highly Contagious Virus Rapidly Spreading In Michigan, Cases Rise

While Michigan tries to transition to the warmer weather months, there are many illnesses that residents have to contend with during this fluctuation. An increase in allergy and asthma flare-ups is common this time of year. But there is one virus that we can't seem to shake from the colder weather months and health officials are seeing more patients suffering from this highly contagious illness.

Highly Contagious Virus Rapidly Spreading In Michigan

It's no surprise that Michigan residents spend more time outdoors with the temperatures warming up. Health officials see more people with upper respiratory illness and rashes from outdoor exposure like contact dermatitis and poison ivy. But in several Michigan counties, one viral illness is forcing many residents to the emergency room.

According to WDIV, health officials across Michigan are seeing more cases of residents suffering from viral gastroenteritis, or Norovirus. According to the Michigan Department of Community Health, symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping. Sometimes people have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness.

While the Norovirus is usually not life-threatening and symptoms subside within 1-2 days, people may feel very sick and unable to drink enough liquids to replace what they lose from vomiting and diarrhea. They can become dehydrated and need to see a doctor. Norovirus is highly contagious and spreads easily from person to person and by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus. Health officials encourage frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus.

