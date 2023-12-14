No Words Can Adequately Describe The Interior of This Utica, Michigan Home For Sale

Choices were made. And I'm not sure they were the right ones.

"You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home" is a common phrase used on the quirky real estate site Zillow Gone Wild; and that truly is the case when it comes to this Utica, Michigan home.

Recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild this 6 bedroom, 9 bathroom single family residence in the suburbs of Detroit only just hit the market and it's already making waves!

Perhaps it's because of what lurks in the basement of this nearly 10,000 square foot home: an indoor/outdoor pool which is,

...seamlessly integrated into the basement space, offering an all-season aquatic experience.

With a couple modernizations and updates, I think this home could actually be quite a swinging pad! That awful carpet and ugly plaid wallpaper have got to go though, no question.

Could you picture yourself feeling right at home at 2300 24 Mild Road in Utica?

Whoever Designed This Utica, MI Home Has Some Explaining To Do