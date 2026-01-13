Residents Warned Michigan’s ‘No Touch’ Law Leads To Big Fines

Many Michigan residents are familiar with the laws in the Great Lakes state, and while some are practical, others may be questionable. However, there's one simple law that residents are warned they may be breaking without even knowing it, which could lead to big fines.

Some of Michigan's most interesting laws that are still on the books are rooted in blue laws, which prohibit the sale of certain items or certain activities on Sundays. That includes buying a car on Sundays, which isn't allowed in Michigan, with an exception for counties that have a population under 130,000.

Laughable laws include coloring birds (like sparrows) to sell them as different, more exotic species, being drunk on a train, or serenading your girlfriend in Kalamazoo. And then there are the laws that are no laughing matter, and one that many Michigan residents struggle to comply with.

Michigan’s 'hands-free' or 'no touch' driving law prohibits the use of handheld phones or other devices to text, talk on the phone, watch videos, or scroll through social media while driving. The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs. If you get busted breaking the hands-free law, there's more than one way to pay the price.

The penalties for violating Michigan’s distracted driving laws may include a fine of $100 to $250 and 16 to 24 hours of community service. Repeat offenders receive points on their driving records. Michigan drivers with repeat violations must complete a driving improvement course.

