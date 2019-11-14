No More Mr. Nice Guy; Michigan Hires Two Bill Collection Agencies

There's no way to get around it. If you owe the state of Michigan money, you're going to have to pay it. And to show just how serious the state is, they've hired not one but two bill collecting agencies to get the job done.

Starting Friday, if you owe the state on a tax bill, you'll probably be getting a call from one of two bill collecting companies hired by the state. The state says "beginning on Nov. 15, taxpayers who have been referred to collections due to outstanding state debts may receive a call from either GC Services or Harris and Harris to inquire about payment options."

“Working together with taxpayers is our first and foremost objective,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good, who oversees Treasury’s Financial and Administrative Services programs. “If you have an outstanding state tax debt or other state debt, please contact the state Treasury Department immediately so we can walk through your options.” - Michigan Department of Treasury

The state says it sends out official letters and they're willing to work with delinquents. But "unresolved state debts may be referred to a collection contractor to assist the state Treasury Department’s collection efforts."